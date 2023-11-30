Close to 11 and a half thousand patients, including 434 children, went without a bed in Irish hospitals this month, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation’s TrolleyWatch.

Sligo and Galway University hospitals were among the most overcrowded nationally, coming in third and fourth from the top.

There were 804 patients on trolleys waiting for beds in November at Sligo University Hospital, the third highest nationally.

While at Galway University Hospital 751 patients were on trolley waiting for admission, the 4th highest nationally.

The most overcrowded hospital was University Hospital Limerick with 1962 patients on trolley in November was the highest number.

At Mayo University Hospital 343 patients were on trolleys waiting for admission in November.

Commenting on the level of overcrowding this November, INMO General Secretary Phil Ni Sheaghdha says: “The sheer volume of patients who were admitted to hospitals without a bed this November are far too high. The call has to be made now ahead of what is going to be a dangerous situation to curtail non-urgent elective activity and ensure that our private hospitals are available to assist. There is absolutely no point in waiting until we are mid-crisis to act”.