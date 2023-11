Shane MacGowan has died at the age of 65.

He was best known for being the frontman of 'The Pogues.'

Shane's wife Victoria Mary Clarke says "there's no way to describe the loss I am feeling and the longing for just one more of his smiles that lit up my world."

Born on Christmas Day in 1957, he'll always be remembered for one of the most popular Christmas songs in history - Fairytale of New York.

Brian Warfield from the Wolfe Tones says Shane's music is embedded in Irish folklore.