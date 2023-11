World leaders will gather in an oil State today for the UN's climate change conference - COP 28.

The Taoiseach is among the Irish delegation making the trip to Dubai for the global conference - which will last for just under 2 weeks.

There has been criticism of the conference being held in the UAE as it is a major oil producer.

However Chair of the Climate Change Advisory Council, Marie Donnelly, says it's important to ensure these countries are part of the conversation...