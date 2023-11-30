All IFA branch AGMs have been completed, as the number of postal votes has exceeded 15,000 in the IFA Presidential elections.

940 branches met over the last three weeks to allow members vote for the next President and Deputy President of IFA.

For the first time, members received an election pack in the post and they also had the option to return their ballot by post.

“If anybody hasn’t received their election pack, or if it has been lost or damaged, they should contact their local office or call 0818 924 852 immediately to seek a re-issued election pack,” National Returning Officer Brian Rushe said.

“The closing date for receipt of completed ballots is Mon, Dec 11th and is less than two weeks away. Members must return their ballots without delay to reach us before the National Count, and because of increased volumes of post pre-Christmas. The sooner members post their vote, the better,” he said.

Francie Gorman and Martin Stapleton are running for President.

Alice Doyle and Pat Murphy are running for Deputy President.

The National Count will be held on Tues, Dec 12th in the Castleknock Hotel, Dublin. The next President will take up office in January, 2024.