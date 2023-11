New renters are paying 18 per cent more each month than existing tenants.

New data from the ESRI and the residential tenancies board shows rents increased by their highest annual rate between April and July of this year.

The average rent for a new tenant in Ireland is now 1 thousand 574 euro with an existing renter paying 1 thousand 332 euro.

The ESRI's Rachel Slaymaker says the 242 euro gap can be hard to make-up if you need to move...