85 per cent of electric car drivers in Ireland have found that running costs are cheaper than their previous traditional petrol or diesel cars, while 62 per cent plan to buy another EV as their next car.

DoneDeal's latest survey found that for car buyers that do not plan to buy an EV, 27 per cent flagged high prices for EVs as the main deterrent for them.



Geraldine Herbert Motoring Editor with the Sunday Independent says while charging infrastructure in Ireland is improving 'Range Anxiety' is still a factor for morotists making the switch to electric...