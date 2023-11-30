Road users are being urged to take due caution as temperatures fell to freezing in places overnight, and a Status Yellow warning for ice and cold comes into effect this evening

The warning has been issued for 18 counties, including all the counties of Connacht.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) said the low temperatures may lead to hazardous conditions on roads and footpaths.

Met Éireann says the warning comes into effect at 6pm this evening and will remain in place until noon tomorrow.

The forecaster said it will be very cold with temperatures expected to fall below -3 degrees Celsius in some areas, with frost and ice developing.

The RSA's David Martin says drivers need to reduce speed and other road users need to be visible and take sensible precautions..