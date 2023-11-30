Two Mayo firms have been selected as finalists in the SFA National Small Business Awards.

Engineering company OSENG in Claremorris has been shortlisted in the services category, and JJ Burke Car Sales Ballinrobe, in the retail category.

The aim of the awards, now in their 20th year, is to celebrate the achievements of small business in Ireland and to recognise the vital contribution of the small business sector to Irish industry.

Speaking at the launch of the awards, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said,“For 20 years the SFA National Small Business Awards have celebrated the talent and success of Ireland’s vibrant small business community. The awards celebrate innovation, resilience, strength and the creativity of our country’s entrepreneurs.

273,000 small firms in Ireland employ nearly half the private sector workforce.Fifty companies have been selected as finalists from 16 different counties across 10 categories. The full list can be found on the SFA website.

The awards prize package for all finalists includes participation in a strategic management masterclass weekend on January 12 and 13 next, as well as the SFA Business Connect event at Killashee Hotel on February 8.

All businesses benefit from broad-ranging national and local media coverage valued at €50,000.

Finalists also receive three complimentary tickets to the gala prize-winning ceremony to take place in the RDS on March 7, when category prize winners and the overall winner will be announced. The category winners will be presented with a trophy and free membership of the Small Firms Association for one year.