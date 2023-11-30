There is an immediate need for adequate public lighting and road re-surfacing in the car park of the Glasgow Kennedy House at the Quay in Ballina.

A number of local businesses are located in the facility and it’s not acceptable for business tenants or their customers to have to attempt to access the area in the dark, across a very uneven road surface. That’s the view of Ballina based councillor Annie May Reape.

The Fianna Fail councillor raised her concerns at a recent monthly meeting of Ballina Municipal District. In response council management said that the local authority wirking with Moy Valley Resources will seek funding for the necessary works.

There is an immediate need for adequate public lighting and road re-surfacing in the car park of the Glasgow Kennedy House at the Quay in Ballina.

A number of local businesses are located in the facility and it’s not acceptable for business tenants or their customers to have to attempt to access the area in the dark, across a very uneven road surface. That’s the view of Ballina based councillor Annie May Reape.

In response council management said that the local authority is working with Moy Valley Resources will seek funding for the necessary works.

Cllr Reape told Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley she will persist in ensuring that the necessary works are undertaken…



