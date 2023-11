The Christmas lights will be turned on in Westport tomorrow evening.

The ceremony will take place at 5:00pm.

Service users at Western Care will be on hand to turn on the lights again this year.

Westport choir will provide a carol service on the evening also.

Local Councillor Christy Hyland is welcoming everyone to attend the ceremoy and enjoy the start of the festive season in the town.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey...