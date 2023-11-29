Members of our Islands are set to meet with Housing Minister Dara O'Brien next month over the newly published report on the housing needs of Ireland's offshore islands.

That's according to Galway Deputy Eamon O Cuiv who has organised for the delegation to meet with the Minister.

Deputy O Cuiv says some of the issues highlighted in the report include the need for additional social and affordable housing and for an add on to grants currently available such as adaption grants and SEAI grants as it is more expensive to transport materials to the islands.

The Fianna Fail TD has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan.