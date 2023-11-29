Excitement is palpable across Lahardane and Bofeenaun as Lahardane MacHales look to win their second Connacht Junior football title this weekend.

The Nephin men take on Owenmore gales of Sligo in Saturday’s Connacht junior final at 1:30pm and we will have live commntary on Midwest radio with thanks to Willie B coach hire and E-Solutions.

Midwest Radio paid a visit to the two national schools and spoke to various people ahead of the big game from whom we will hear from over the coming days.

Today we will hear from pupils of Rathbane National School and Mary Finnerty from the Lahardane community who has two sons on the team.