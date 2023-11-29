Casey's Londis Castlebar on the New Westport Road was presented with the Gold award in the Best Large Convenience Store category at the prestigious ShelfLife National C-Store Awards 2023.

The business is owned and operated by Gerry Casey.

The C-Store Awards are recognised as amongst the most prestigious business accolades for the convenience store sector and attracted Ireland’s top retailers and brands to the Royal Marine Hotel in Dun Laoghaire to attend the awards ceremony.

A total of 38 awards were presented, celebrating the industry’s finest stores and people in a diverse range of categories.

Casey’s Londis Balla was also presented with an award on the night when the store was the Bronze medal recipient in the Best Medium Convenience Store category.