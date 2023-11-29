Two weeks from today, (December 14th), the Angler’s Rest in Headford will host the launch of a new town portal capturing all the news and information of the Headford area.

Early this year, having completed training on Smart Villages, a Headford committee began work on a new community portal which is now being launched in time for Christmas, with the support of the community.

‘Headford on Line’ is the new website for Headford and its wider environs. It will share news on community efforts, local sport, tourism, history, upcoming events, and more. The portal will include details on the range of community groups and local businesses. Indeed, for only €10, businesses can now list and they are invited to contact the committee prior to the big launch to be included in time.

Chairperson of the committee, Cllr Mary Hoade, said that she was very proud of the work done to date. “We are grateful to Headford Credit Union and Galway Rural Development for funding the portal and also to our colleagues in HADA, the Headford and District Association, who have embraced this Smart Villages committee and the portal as an important vehicle for spotlighting the area”.

Senior Manager of Galway Rural Development’s LEADER team Conor Carty said “All credit to the Headford and district community, and also designer Ruairi McNicholas, on what is a terrific information portal. Just as Smart Villages seeks to open up new opportunities for areas like Headford, initiatives like this have a real impact and make sure everyone who wants to can contribute.”

Across the EU, Smart Villages, like those in Headford and Mountbellew, are communities in rural areas using innovative solutions to improve resilience for the challenges and opportunities ahead. The wider Headford community is invited to the launch at 7:30 pm in the Angler’s Rest on December 14th, and businesses can email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. as soon as possible to get their business added.