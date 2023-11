Fianna Fàil has selected two candidates to contest the 2024 local elections for the Claremorris local electoral area.

At a well attended convention in Ballyhaunis local businessman Stephen Nolan and sitting councillor Damien Ryan were selected to contest the forthcoming local elections in 2024 on behalf of the party.

The convention was chaired by Minister Dara Calleary and a number of national representatives were in attendance including Senator Lisa Chambers.