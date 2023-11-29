Trying to get a deadline date for works to be carried out by Irish Water is like trying to get ‘blood out of a turnip.’

That’s according to Erris based Sinn Féin TD Rose Conway Walsh.

Her comments come in the wake of a two week disruption to water supply to Clare Island – during which a continuous water outage lasted a full 10 days.

Deputy Conway Walsh says that she will raise the matter again this week in Dáil Éireann.



Joanne Carroll, Community Development Coordinator for Clare Island, spoke to Midwest Radio News last week about the situation, describing Irish Water’s short term fixes to the overall problem as ‘band aids to a failing system.’



Deputy Conway Walsh has been outlining her frustration at the situation to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey.