New legislation allowing Gardai to wear body camera technology is expected to pass through the Oireachtas today.

The Garda Siochana Recording Devices Bill 2022 is set to be voted on in the Dail after first being proposed by the Commission for the Future of Policing.

It's believed the technology won't be rolled out until 2025, but there have been calls this week to speed up the process following the riots in Dublin last week.