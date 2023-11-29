Ireland has seen a significant increase in immigration - up 31 percent on last year.

An ESRI review of migration and asylum shows the end of Covid travel restrictions were a factor, as well as the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

141,600 people arrived here in the period leading up to April this year - which represents a 31 percent increase on the same period last year.

A 'European Migration Network' review shows many forms of migration have been recovering quickly from COVID-19 travel restrictions - and the war in Ukraine has also had a significant impact on the number of people travelling here.

However, emigration also increased, with 64,000 individuals leaving Ireland, marking a 14 percent increase for the same period.