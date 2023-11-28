Factory agents are scrambling for cattle supplies this week as Christmas orders ramp up.

The supply-demand shift has meant factories have had to increase quotes by 10c/kg to 20c/kg in the last number of weeks to secure cattle.

Despite the increase in quotes, Ireland remains a long way behind the prices being paid in its main export markets.

Heifers in France are quoted at €5.81/kg, with British heifers at €5.91/kg, €1/kg ahead of Irish prices.

The increased pricing is still a welcomed change to Irish farmers, with recent increases locally with thanks to farmers coming from northern counties to purchased cattle from the west of Ireland.

Adam Woods is Deputy Editor and Beef Editor with the Irish Farmers Journal.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey...