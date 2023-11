A Teagasc report just published indicates a 44 percent drop in farm incomes

The Irish Farmers' Association says the drop is of huge concern, particularly given the ongoing cost of living crisis.

IFA President Tim Cullinan says "if we don't have farmers, we don’t have food" and "this should be a wake-up call for the Government."

He added both the "EU and the Government need a change direction and they need to start listening to farmers on the ground."