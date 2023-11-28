Competition is intensifying for the Fianna Fail nominations to contest the new 5 seat constituency of the Midlands-North West

Deputy Barry Cowen has announced that he is to throw his hat in the ring to run for the party for the European Parliament.

Mayo Senator Lisa Chambers had already declared her intention to contest the constituency.

Barry Cowen says now is the right time for him to try to deliver for his Midlands-North-West constituency at a European level.

He lost his brief position as Agriculture Minister in 2020 over controversy relating to a drink driving ban in 2016.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath doesn't think that will be a factor for him in this race...