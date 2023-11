Leitrim is the best county in the country in which to start a business.

Procure.ie looked at the average office cost, average office size, average salary, number of jobs available per capita, and the number of houses available to rent per capita.

Leitrim has some attractive benefits - one of them being average office rent of 122 euro per square metre.

Mayo, Wexford, Roscommon and Louth complete the top five.