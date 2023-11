Mayo Day 2024 will take place in Belmullet.

This has been confirmed to Midwest Radio News by Ballinrobe based Councillor Damien Ryan.

The news was announced at yesterday’s council meeting during which the 2024 Budget for Mayo County Council was finalised.

Funding for next year’s Mayo Day has doubled to €50,000 on the basis that the location is Belmullet.

This decision is to aid next year’s bicentenary celebrations of the town (1824-2024).