Mayo County Council have increased their housing allocation for 2024 by €1.5 million.

That’s according to Fianna Fáil Councillor Damien Ryan.

Last year’s allocation of €3 million was increased to €4.1 million in the provisional draft ahead of yesterday’s Budget 2024 meeting.

The Ballinrobe Councillor, who is the Fianna Fáil Whip on Mayo County Council, made an additional provision to allocate an extra €400,000 to the funding which will increase it to €4.5 million.

He also confirmed that Mayo Day will take place in Belmullet next year, while additional money will be provided for the continued development of Ireland West Airport.

Councillor Ryan has been giving more information to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: