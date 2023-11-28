Small rates payers in County Mayo won’t pay a cent extra in rates for 2024.

That’s according to Councillor Peter Flynn, following on from yesterday’s Mayo County Council Budget 2024 plan reveal.

The total expenditure agreed by the council for 2024 stands at €201 million.

A sum in the region of €650,000 has been assigned by the council to ensure a rebate is there for businesses.

Councillor Flynn added that, in fact, 60% of businesses will see a decrease in their rates bill for 2024.

While rates were high on the agenda, the Fine Gael representative ensured that the housing problem in the county still remains the priority.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey, and first explained how next year’s rates differ from that of previous years: