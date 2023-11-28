The funeral of well known businessman Ben Dunne is taking place this morning in West Dublin.

Large numbers of mourners are expected to attend at St Mochta's Church in Porterstown, Clonsilla, and extra seating is being provided in the Parish Centre nearby.

The former Dunnes Stores' boss who later established a chain of fitness centres across Dublin, died aged 74 while Holidaying in Dubai.

Born in Cork, he played a leading role in the growth of the Dunnes Stores supermarket empire founded by his father Ben Senior.

He went on to become one of the country's best known business entrepreneurs.

The straight-talking businessman led a colourful life, with a series of highs and lows.