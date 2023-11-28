Senior Ministers are set to discuss the amount of force Gardai are allowed to use for public order incidents.

The Justice Minister is to announce a review following last week's riots in Dublin.

The Justice Minister has been under pressure following last week's violent scenes in Dublin.

It's understood she has now asked the Policing Authority to review how much of force Gardai can use when dealing with serious public order incidents.

It will be asked to look at how frontline Gardai can be further supported with access to the likes of the dog unit, stronger vehicles and non lethal equipment.

It's understood Helen McEntee also wants the review to look at the role of social media and the changing environment post Covid.

Minister McEntee will also provide an update to Ministers on the policing response to last Thursday's riots.