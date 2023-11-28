Achill Island Sea Salt is to be given a protected designation of origin certification from the European Commission.

This comes in conjunction with the announcement that all grass-fed beef produced in Ireland and Northern Ireland will receive a protected geographical indication (PGI) from the commission.

Agricultural Minister Charlie McConalogue will today make this information known to Cabinet.

The designation of origin certificate to Achill Island Sea Salt shows that an item is produced, processed and developed in a specific area.

It comes as part of an Irish push to designate more foods and products.

(pic Achill Island Sea Salt Facebook)