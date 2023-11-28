The North Mayo Heritage Centre has expressed their devastation in being the victims of vandalism over the weekend.

Writing on their Facebook page, the centre has detailed that damage was done to their Christmas event signage.

The post says:

"Our snowman was deliberately broken on Friday night and it appears they came back Saturday night to break it even further.

"Our Christmas Market and Santa Experience sign was damaged and taken on Saturday night.

"Our Organic Garden sign, which was cable tied to its spot, was taken and dumped in a nearby garden.

"The Orchard Cafe sign was also taken."

North Mayo Heritage Centre is appealing for anyone who has information on this to come forward.

They can be contacted on 096 31809, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.