Mayo County Council held its annual budget meeting today ahead of 2024.

An expenditure figure of over €200 million was agreed by the council this afternoon.

Among the high priority issues on the agenda for today’s meeting was that of rates for small business owners.

Fine Gael Councillor Peter Flynn has detailed to Midwest Radio News that there is a sum allocated to aid some rate payers who are facing ‘astronomical increases’ in 2024.

Councillor Flynn has ensured that “small rate payers won’t pay a cent extra in rates for 2024”, as a result of today’s meeting.

He says that the equivalent of €650,000 has been allocated to make sure that a rebate is there for these businesses.

We’ll hear more on this from Councillor Flynn tomorrow morning on Morning Edition from 8:45am.