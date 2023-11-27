The ESB have apologised to those affected by the power outage that occurred around midnight on Saturday night last.

At the height of the power outage, around 21,000 customers were in darkness across Belmullet, Ballina, Enniscrone and the surrounding areas.

Some maintenance works were being carried out last week and over the weekend between Castlebar and Bellacorrick.

On Saturday a fault occurred at the Cunghill station which is fed from Sligo.

This provides the main feed to the Moy station in the Ballina region, and on to Bellacorrick.

As a result of this fault, power was lost in both connecting stations.

Other stations that were lost as a result were Ardnaree, Enniscrone, Rehins and Crossmolina as well as Bangor and Belmullet.

Kevin Staunton ESB Networks area manager for the region spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley as part of our Lunchtime News today.

He started off by apologising to the people who lost power supply over the weekend:

(pic ESB Networks)