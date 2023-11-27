The Minister of State with Responsibility for Disabilities Anne Rabbitte has officially opened two new locations for people supported by Western Care Association in Co Mayo. The Minister visited the organisation’s newest designated residential centre and also opened a day service hub for young people with autism in Castlebar.

Western Care Association provides a range of services and supports to 850 adults and children with intellectual disabilities and/or autism across Co Mayo.

The new HIQA designated centre, Teach Saleen, comprises of two newly-built three-bedroom homes. Each house will soon be home to one person who receives 24-hour support from their Western Care team. The modern homes have secure back gardens and are heated by an air to water system providing a warm environment.

While ‘Count Me In’ is a hub on Humbert Mall in the centre of Castlebar town providing support five days a week to 25 young people from Mayo living with autism. Each person can participate in a variety of workshops from film-making to robotics and are supported to participate in a range of learning opportunities, and can avail of support in areas from confidence building to managing anxiety.

Minister Rabbitte said, Western Care is committed to providing the most appropriate services in the most appropriate settings and Teach Saleen is the perfect example of tailoring the support services to the individuals’ needs. It is wonderful to meet so many inspiring young people who are availing of support at Count Me In. We know that the health and wellbeing of people improve greatly when they have a sense of belonging. The young people here have a place where they can share their interests and skills, a place they can be very proud of.”

Minister Rabbitte also visited the Western Care Headquarters where she officially opened an exhibition of paintings by artist Michael O’Malley. He is supported by Western Care Association and the showcase is his first ever exhibition. Michael works in a variety of mediums and mainly uses acrylic, pastel and pen.



