Props from some of the country's most famous films are going up for auction, including a clock from The Banishees of Inisherin, the international acclaimed film set extensively on Achill Island.

Prop rifles from the 1996 hit 'Michael Collins' are among the 1,800 items going under the hammer in Dublin next month.

The entire collection , supplied by Historic Interiors, is worth 400 thousand euro, and also includes a sofa from the set of 'Normal People' a TV series based on Mayo’s multi award winning novelist Sally Rooney.