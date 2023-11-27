Gardaí seized €56,000 of suspected cocaine and arrested one man during the course of a search in Galway city yesterday evening( Sunday).

The search, which was undertaken as part of Operation Tara by the Galway Divisional Drug Unit, occurred at a residence in the Castlepark area of the city at about 8.20pm.

€56,000 of suspected cocaine and €1,800 of suspected cannabis was seized during the course of the search.

The drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene. He is currently being detained at a Garda station in Galway under the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act.

Investigations are ongoing.