Shoppers are being warned about potential fraud that may take place today, Cyber Monday.

Gardai say fraudsters will increase their activity today to try and take advantage of one of the biggest retail shopping days of the year.

There may be an increase in spam links through texts and emails, which will ask for personal and banking details, which should not be shared lightly.

Meanwhile, the advice of one consumer expert this Cyber Monday is that a deal is only a deal if you need the product, you want the product and you can afford it.

The tech sector's answer to Black Friday will see discounts advertised across a range of goods today.

Consumer Affairs Correspondent with the Irish Times Conor Pope says in many cases the items will be even cheaper in January...