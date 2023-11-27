Thousands of householders and businesses in north Mayo were without electricity all day yesterday and into last night, following a major breakdown at an ESB substation overnight Saturday night.

The service was restored to the majority of customers just after 7pm yesterday evening.

A spokesperson for the ESB told Midwest News that a major issue occurred at the Cunghill 110KV substation station just after midnight yesterday and that was the cause of the major outage.

The spokesperson said that crews began working on repairs from the early hours of yesterday morning and worked throughout the day yesterday and into yesterday evening to restore the supply.

Large areas of Belmullet, Bangor Erris, Bellacorrick and Crossmolina were the worst areas affected by the outage.