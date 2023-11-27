Three different new social housing developments in county Mayo are at a standstill at present because of difficulties being experienced by two different approved housing bodies. That's according to Castlebar councillor Donna Sheridan.

The Fine Gael councillor says in the present housing crisis such delays are not acceptable.

The Peter McVerry Trust and Tuath are the two approved housing bodies that have failed, to date, to deliver the housing promised in this county.

In some of the cases, the housing body has now withdrawn from the project and has passed it back to Mayo County Council, with completion dates now being cited as "to be decided".

Councillor Sheridan has been outlining her concerns on the inaction to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan

Midwest News has contacted both the Peter McVerry Trust and Tuath housing for comments, and we are awaiting responses.