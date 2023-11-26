7,500 householders and businesses in county Mayo remained without power this afternoon after a major breakdown in the ESB power supply overnight.

The Erris area of North Mayo is the worst area affected.

A spokesperson for the ESB told Midwest News that a major issue occurred at the Cunghill 110KV substation station at midnight last night and that is the cause of the major outage. The spokesperson said that crews have been repairing the fault all night and throughout the day today and it is hoped to have the power restored to most areas very shortly ( approx 3pm)

Areas of Belmullet, Bangor Erris, Bellacorrick and Crossmolina are the worst affected.

Customers are advised to check the ESB powercheck app for the latest updates

Erris based Fine Gael councillor Gerry Coyle says it's a disaster for many elderly and sick people without electricity since last night. He insists that Erris deserve a better service...