The Irish ambassador's been summoned to Israel for 'reprimand' over comments made by the Taoiseach following Emily Hand's release.

Leo Varadkar said 'an innocent child who was lost, has been found and returned'.

Israel's Foreign Minister Eli Cohen responded, saying Emily had not been lost but kidnapped and accused the Taoiseach of 'attempting to normalise terror' while the Israeli Ambassador to Ireland says "words matter".

Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe says it was a turn of phrase that doesn't reflect the Taoiseach's record on Hamas and Israel.