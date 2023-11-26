A Ballina councillor addressed the Seanad in recent days over the future of local democracy.

Independent councillor Mark Duffy referred to his home town of Ballina and the decrease in local representation in the area and its impact on local democracy.

He claims the present system of government is unnecessarily centralised and called for a restoration of local town councils in an effort to restore empowerment and recognition to local communities.

The councillor has been outlining his view to Midwest Radio's Rian Bailey...