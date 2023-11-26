Sinn Fein has seen a drop in support in an opinion poll out today.



The Business Post / Red C poll shows a three-point drop in support for the party, from 32 percent last month to 29 this month, and further down from a record high of 36 per cent mid last year.



Fine Gael remains unchanged at 20 percent, while Fianna Fail is at 16, up one point.



Support for the Independents has risen by a point to 13 percent, Social Democrats are at 6, while Labour and the Greens are at 4.



In a separate question, when asked if they'd want to see an election next year or the year after, 47 percent said next year, and 29 said 2025.