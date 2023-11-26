7,500 householders and businesses in county remain without electricity today after a major breakdown in the ESB power supply overnight.

The Erris area of North Mayo is the worst area affected. 10,000 customers were without a supply from midnight last night.

A spokesperson for the ESB told Midwest News this morning that a major issue occurred at the Cumgill 110KV station at midnight last night and that is the cause of the major outage.

The spokesperson said that crews have been repairing the fault all night and work is ongoing throughout the day today, and it is hoped to have the power restored to most areas by 4pm this afternoon.

Areas of Belmullet, Bangor Erris and Crossmolina are the worst affected.

However, about 200 households in the Ballyhaunis area are also without a supply and the estimated time for restoration there is 1pm, areas of Ardnaree in Ballina were without a supply for a time, but that has been restored.

The ESB spokesperson is advising those effected to check the ESB powercheck website for updates.