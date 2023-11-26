Nine-year-old Irish-Israeli girl Emily Hand has been reunited with her dad, Thomas.



The second hostage exchange between Israel and Hamas went ahead late last night after an agonising delay for the families of those now freed.



Israel allowed 39 Palestinians to leave two prisons as part of the truce deal, while 17 hostages from the Gaza Strip were freed by Hamas.

We're now on day three of the four-day truce agreement, however there have been reports of a shooting by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank overnight.

The Taoiseach, Tanaiste and President of Ireland Michael D Higgins have all welcomed the news of Emily's release overnight.

Her father was overcome with emotion as he finally got to embrace his little girl.

