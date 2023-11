The Justice Minister has announced €4.4 million of additional Garda supports, following the riots in Dublin on Thursday.

The funding will provide for 95 extra Garda vehicles including; 17 high visibility public order vans, 38 new fully electric patrol cars and 40 unmarked surveillance cars.

A high visibility policing plan is in place throughout the weekend, with four public order units, the dog unit and the mounted unit deployed.

A total of 48 arrests have been made in the city since Thursday.