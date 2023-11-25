



Over 200 soldiers have arrived back in Ireland from Lebanon.



The battalion had been deployed in a region caught in multiple exchanges of gunfire in recent weeks.



Emotional scenes here in Dublin Airport as troops from the 122nd Infantry Battalion have landed from Lebanon.



After a six month deployment to the south of the country, over 200 troops have returned home to huge crowds of family members and friends.



While in Southern Lebanon, the infantry was in the middle of several exchanges of fire, including needing to take shelter in protected positions.



Before leaving, the infantry helped with handover missions with the new group of troops in the region.

