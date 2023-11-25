Burrishoole Community Partnership will host the grand opening of their Community Centre and playing pitch on Sunday December 10.

This takes place at the new facility on the Glenhest Road in Newport.

The Community organisation says that they are excited to finally be at a point where they are able to formally open the new facilities.

This comes after more than ten years of fundraising, planning, design and grant applications.

Fine Gael Deputy Michael Ring will be on hand to officially open the premises by cutting the ribbon at 12 noon.

More details on the event will be posted to the Burrishoole Community Centre Facebook page in the coming weeks.