There's a heavy Garda presence in Dublin City today as the clean-up continues following Thursday's riots.

Government Ministers last night held a briefing on the knife attack outside a school in Parnell Square that led to the unrest - and the violence that followed.

32 people have already appeared before the courts and further arrests are expected to follow as Gardaí examine tips, and trawl through 6,000 hours of CCTV footage:

A five year old girl remains in critical condition and her carer is also serious in hospital after Thursday's knife attack in the city.

A six year old girl is also being treated in hospital, while a five year old boy has been discharged.

The suspect in the attack is in hospital - under guard, after a series of threats against him.

Overnight, the city was calm, apart from a number of arrests for sporadic public order offences.

A heavy policing presence is being maintained in Dublin - further investigations are underway to bring those responsible for the rioting to justice.

Gardaí have also received a number of water cannons from the PSNI to use in the event of any further outbursts.