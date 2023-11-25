Female students studying agricultural science expect to earn lower salaries than their male counterparts despite studying the same course.

That’s according to information obtained by the Irish Farmers Journal.

The survey of over 200 students took place this month, looking at the opinions and expectations of the agricultural sector’s future workforce.

Of the students who intend to work off-farm after their studies, just 11% of female students chose the highest salary bracket of over €45,000.

In comparison to this, 39% of men surveyed picked the same option.

Sarah McIntosh is an Education Journalist with the Irish Farmers Journal and Irish Country Living.

She has been giving more information on the survey to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey:

(photo credit to Sarah McIntosh LinkedIn)