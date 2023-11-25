Five stylists from the MSLETB in Ballina won awards at the recent Revlon Crossan Hair & Beauty BeFabulous Awards in the Radisson Blu Hotel in Sligo.
The stylists included:
Laura Quinn: Avant Garde College
Janos Varga: Barber Cut Junior
Janos Varga: Overall Cut & Style College
Cliona O'Hora: Long Hair-Up College
Peggy-Anne Knight: Fantasy Colour College
Brendan Forkan who is the Training Officer with the MSLETB in Ballina and Melissa Kenny who is the instructor have both been giving more details to Michael D. McAndrew: