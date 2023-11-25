Details

Five stylists from the MSLETB in Ballina won awards at the recent Revlon Crossan Hair & Beauty BeFabulous Awards in the Radisson Blu Hotel in Sligo.

The stylists included:

Laura Quinn: Avant Garde College

Janos Varga: Barber Cut Junior

Janos Varga: Overall Cut & Style College

Cliona O'Hora: Long Hair-Up College

Peggy-Anne Knight: Fantasy Colour College

Brendan Forkan who is the Training Officer with the MSLETB in Ballina and Melissa Kenny who is the instructor have both been giving more details to Michael D. McAndrew:

