Parents are being urged not to buy children e-scooters, scramblers or quad bikes this Christmas.

The Road Safety Authority says they pose a serious safety risk to younger people.

Three e-scooter riders were killed and 48 seriously injured on Irish roads between January 1 2022 and September 24 of this year.

During the same period, one other road user was killed and 11 more seriously injured in collisions involving the vehicles.

Following the passing of legislation earlier this year permitting their use, people will be allowed to drive e-scooters on Irish roads next year.

However, under the regulations, children will not be allowed to use them, and you must be 16 years or older to ride on one.

Ahead of tonight's Late Late Toy Show, where these types of gifts are likely to be showcased, the RSA is urging parents to refrain from buying them due to the risks associated.